Indore water contamination issue rocks MP assembly as Cong becomes aggressive; govt admits 22 deaths

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Thursday as Congress took an aggressive stance over the deaths caused by water contamination in Indore and demanded the resignation of two ministers, while the state government admitted that the crisis has claimed 22 lives.

Due to the ruckus, the proceedings of the House were adjourned four times, and the Congress members relented only after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar assured to hold a discussion on the issue on Friday.

Notably, in the "death audit" report submitted in the MP High Court last month, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government had said that 16 people died in December 2025 due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The Congress, however, has been claiming that 35 people have died.

The budget session of the MP legislative assembly is currently underway.

On Thursday, the House functioned smoothly for a while during the Question Hour. However, as soon as the issue of deaths due to the waterborne disease outbreak in Indore came up, the Congress demanded the resignation of two ministers and Indore mayor.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar termed the incident a failure of the system and demanded the resignation of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

He claimed that while 35 people have died in Indore due to the contaminated water, the ministers responsible were sitting in the House.

"These are not deaths, but murders, and the system has led to the murder of 35 people in Bhagirathpura. On moral grounds, these ministers should resign," he said.

The LoP described as "inadequate" the compensation of Rs 2 lakh each given to the deceased, and demanded that the amount be increased to at least Rs 4 lakh.

Congress members began creating a ruckus and shouting slogans demanding the ministers' resignation.

Amid the din, health minister Shukla admitted that 22 people have died in Indore due to water contamination.

"A total of 22 deaths due to acute diarrhoea have been officially confirmed since December 21, 2025," he said.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh each had been paid to the kin of the deceased, he said.

He told the assembly members that a total of 459 people were hospitalised, and some of them are still undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present in the House, said the matter was above politics.

"A senior administrative officer found guilty in this case has been suspended, and as far as compensation is concerned, the government will not back down, and it could even be increased to Rs 4 lakh or Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Despite this, the Congress members continued to protest, forcing Tomar to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

When the proceedings of the House resumed, the opposition members sat near the Speaker's podium and began shouting slogans again.

Tomar repeatedly requested the agitating members to return to their seats and allow the business of the House to be transacted. However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

But after the House reassembled, the situation remained unchanged as the Congress members continued to target the government. As a result, the House was adjourned twice for 15 minutes each time.

When the proceedings resumed, Singhar demanded that the speaker accept the notice of adjournment motion given by the opposition on this issue and hold a discussion.

Tomar said he had promised the House that he would provide an opportunity for discussion.

"I stand by my words. I will give you a chance tomorrow," he said.

The opposition members relented after his assurance.