Indore water contamination: Judicial probe panel issues public notice seeking evidence, documents

Indore, Feb 9 (PTI) The judicial commission investigating the deaths of several people due to contaminated drinking water in Indore issued a public notice on Monday asking people to submit evidence, documents and other material related to the case at its office till February 28.

The commission of former High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta is probing the water contamination tragedy that took place in Bhagirathpura here in the last week of December. It is investigating the cause of contamination and its medical effects, loss of lives, administrative negligence, if any, action as well as corrective measures.

In a release, an official said affected citizens of Bhagirathpura and surrounding areas and their families, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organisations, contractors, government officials, employees, or anyone else with evidence, documents, and other information related to the matter can submit these to the office of the Judicial Inquiry Commission by February 28.

"Complaints related to drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura, medical records of patients, death certificates, photographs and videos related to leaks in drinking water pipelines and sewage contamination, tender documents for water supply projects, work orders, and inspection reports can also be presented to the Commission," the release said.

A committee of experts from the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College conducted a 'death audit' related to those who died during the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura. The state government presented the committee's report to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27.

The report suggested that the deaths of 16 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the outbreak.