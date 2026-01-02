Indore water contamination: MP CM Yadav orders disciplinary action against officials

Indore, Jan 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday ordered disciplinary action against senior Indore Municipal Corporation officials, including the immediate transfer of an additional commissioner from the city, over the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting caused by contaminated drinking water.

The CM said the government was also taking corrective steps for other parts of the state and officials have been instructed to prepare a time-bound programme so that such incidents do not recur.

Local residents have claimed that 15 people, including a six-month-old baby, died due to the outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. However, the health department has not confirmed this claim and said only four deaths occurred due to the outbreak.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said he has received information about 10 deaths.

In a post on social media platform 'X', CM Yadav said he has ordered issuance of show-cause notices to the Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner and additional commissioner during a review meeting on the contaminated drinking water issue.

He said he also ordered immediate removal of the additional commissioner from Indore and withdrawal of charge of the water distribution works department from the in-charge superintendent engineer.

Yadav said he directed that necessary appointments be made immediately in the municipal corporation.

The CM said he reviewed the state government's action on the contaminated drinking water issue with the chief secretary and other officials and issued necessary directions.

The meeting also discussed the report presented by the additional chief secretary of the Urban Administration and Development Department.

"After taking strict action against the officials responsible for the tragic incident caused by contaminated drinking water supply in Indore, we are also taking corrective steps for other parts of the state. For this, the concerned officials have been instructed to prepare a time-bound programme," Yadav said.

An official from the administration said based on the CM's directions, a zonal officer and an assistant engineer of the IMC have already been suspended with immediate effect, and the services of an in-charge sub-engineer have been terminated.

More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days, officials have said.

A leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed, they have said, adding the leakage led to contamination of the water supply. PTI HWP LAL NP