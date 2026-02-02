Indore water contamination: Register murder cases against Vijayvargiya, mayor, says Cong leader

Indore, Feb 2 (PTI) Women's Congress national president Alka Lamba on Monday claimed 32 persons have died due to water contamination in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and sought filing of murder cases against minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and other officials.

The water contamination tragedy, which hit national headlines, took place in late December in Bhagirathpura, which is part of Vijayvargiya's Indore-1 Assembly constituency.

Referring to developments in Parliament during the day, Lamba alleged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak in the House on issues related to national security.

Gandhi sought to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the House by citing excerpts from the draft memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane, It led to sharp exchanges and sloganeering between treasury and Congress members and disruption of proceedings. The House was later adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

Addressing a 'Meet the Press' programme at the Indore Press Club, Lamba said, "Thirty-two people have died due to contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area under Bharatiya Janata Party rule. Murder cases must be registered against Vijayvargiya, Bhargava and concerned administrative officers. If they have any morality or shame left, they should immediately resign from their posts." She also targeted minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks about Indian Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

"Shah does not have the right to remain in office even for a minute," Lamba said.

The Supreme Court on January 19 directed the state government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah over the remarks concerning Colonel Qureshi.

Lamba also said the Union Budget presented on Sunday was hollow as government spending had been cut in education, health, drinking water and other basic sectors.

She welcomed the Supreme Court's recent directions to provide free sanitary pads to girls in schools across the country.

"Women's Congress workers would visit every school with copies of the directions to ensure their implementation," Lamba added. PTI HWP LAL BNM