Indore water contamination tragedy: MP Cong begins 'audit', slams state govt

Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress' 'water audit' initiative in response to the water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura in Indore commenced with state unit chief Jitu Patwari carrying out site inspections in Bhopal on Monday.

He carried out a site inspection in ward number 25 of Banganga area under Bhopal's South-West Assembly constituency in the presence of city unit president Praveen Saxena and leader of opposition in the municipal corporation Shabista Zaki.

The inspection revealed that drinking water pipelines had been laid parallel to sewer lines and that taps were supplying contaminated water containing worms, a party statement said.

Later, Patwari inspected wards 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79 of Narela Assembly constituency, including areas such as Nawab Colony, the statement said, adding residents were receiving contaminated water, which posed a direct threat to public health.

"Providing safe drinking water is the government's responsibility, but the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government are indifferent to the serious public health issue. The Congress will continue its agitation until citizens are ensured clean drinking water," Patwari said.

Rural Bhopal district Congress president Anokhi Man Singh Patel, party leaders Ravindra Sahu, Naresh Gyanchandani, Rajkumar Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Ashok Maran, among others, accompanied Patwari.

Seven people have died following a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by the consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura locality, as per the health department, while residents have claimed 17 deaths. The Congress has put the toll at 21. PTI LAL BNM