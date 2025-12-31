Indore water contamination: Vijayvargiya admits lapse, says guilty officials won't be spared

Indore, Dec 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday acknowledged lapses by officials in connection with water contamination in Indore that has claimed seven lives so far, and said those found guilty will not be spared irrespective of their rank.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has confirmed the death of seven persons so far within a week after falling ill due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, the cleanest city of the country.

Over the last one week, more than 1,100 people have been affected in some form by the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, of whom 111 patients were admitted to hospitals, officials said.

Bhagirathpura falls under Urban Development and Housing Vijayvargiya's assembly constituency, Indore-1.

Asked about the contaminated drinking water incident, the MP Assembly Affairs Minister told reporters, "I feel that a mistake has been committed, but it is better if we first ensure that all patients recover and create a positive environment rather than discuss this now." None of those responsible for the contaminated drinking water incident would be spared, even if the official concerned held a very high position, he said.

On the number of fatalities due to contaminated water, Vijayvargiya said, "I will not comment on this at present because some people have died natural deaths, while some fatalities have occurred in this incident as well. Therefore, after an inquiry by doctors and the administration, we will share the figures." The minister said the number of patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura has declined, but admissions in hospitals and health centres still continue.

Four ambulances and separate teams of medical personnel have been deployed in the Bhagirathpura area, he added.

According to Vijayvargiya, separate wards have been set up for the patients at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and the private Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in the city.

He said private hospitals in Bhagirathpura have been informed that the state government will bear the entire medical treatment cost of all patients.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said a leakage was detected at a point in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura, over which a toilet was found constructed, and the water possibly got contaminated due to this leakage.

An official said that following instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a zonal officer and an assistant engineer of the municipal corporation have been suspended with immediate effect, while the services of an in-charge sub-engineer have been terminated.

The official said a three-member committee headed by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been constituted to probe the contaminated drinking water incident. PTI HWP LAL NP