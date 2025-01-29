Indore water tragedy: Influencer apologises after FIR over 'objectionable' reel against MP

Indore, Feb 4 (PTI) A social media influencer on Wednesday apologised after a case was registered against him for allegedly making objectionable and false remarks against Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani in an Instagram reel in connection with the Indore drinking water tragedy.

The influencer said he had used abusive language in the reel due to “lack of information.” Social media influencer Jatin Shukla issued an apology through a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, Shukla said that while making the reel on the Indore drinking water tragedy, he used certain abusive words against MP Lalwani due to a "lack of information" and by "mistake," but his intention was not to malign or insult the local MP.

He said, “My words hurt the MP’s sentiments. For this, I apologise to the MP and to all of you.” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said a case was registered against Shukla on January 30 at the crime branch on a complaint lodged by MP’s representative Vishal Gidwani.

He said the case was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience of an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and Section 352 (intentional use of abusive words by a person with the intent to breach peace).

He said the police have imposed legal restrictions on the spread of any kind of misleading information on social media and the influencer violated the prohibitory order.

Officials had said that contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura in late December had caused an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea. Up to 32 people have died in the outbreak so far, according to the Congress.

In a ‘death audit’ report submitted by the state government to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 27, it was stated that there was a possibility that 16 deaths in Bhagirathpura were linked to the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water.

The court has ordered a judicial probe into the contaminated drinking water case and constituted a one-member commission headed by former High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta.