Indore water tragedy: MP CM fires 'Lashon par Rajniti' barb at Congress

Indore, Jan 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday alleged the Congress was playing politics over dead bodies in connection with the Indore contaminated drinking water tragedy, saying people will never tolerate this irresponsible attitude.

The local administration has so far confirmed the deaths of six people due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area. However, residents put the death toll at 23, including a six-month-old child.

Amidst conflicting claims about the death toll, a 'death audit' report conducted by a committee of the city's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicates 15 fatalities apparently linked to the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yadav laid the foundation stone for Package 1 of the "Amrit 2.0 Water Supply Scheme," costing over Rs 800 crore.

Yadav expressed deep anguish over the outbreak in Bhagirathpura, emphasising that the state government had provided all possible assistance to the affected families during this difficult time.

He described Indore as the "fastest-growing city in the country," which will overcome the difficulties of the past and move forward on the path of progress.

Referring to the drinking water tragedy, Yadav said it is unfortunate that Congress members are seeking opportunities even in disasters only to play politics.

"If you (Congress leaders) come to play politics over dead bodies, no one in Indore will tolerate this," he said and asked the Congress to play the role of a responsible opposition and offer a positive opposition.

Since you (Congress) bring up the issue, the matter will go a long way, Yadav said, adding that the Congress has committed so many sins against the people of the country and Madhya Pradesh that if one were to count them, one would lose even a hair on one's head.

He credited the BJP governments for bringing the Narmada River water to the Malwa region of western Madhya Pradesh.

He said the Congress, which was in power for a long time, had blocked development by leaving the people of the region thirsty for water from this river.

Yadav emphasised that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has increased the irrigated agricultural area from 7.50 lakh hectares to 56 lakh hectares.

The Congress has been continuously attacking the ruling BJP over the Indore drinking water crisis, demanding an apology from CM Yadav, and the resignations of cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

The party also demanded registration of an FIR against those responsible for the drinking water disaster.

The Bhagirathpura area falls under the Indore-1 assembly constituency of Vijayvargiya, who holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolio. PTI HWP MAS NSK