Indore woman advances London trip to celebrate husband's birthday, dies in Ahmedabad crash

Indore: A woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who changed her plan to go to London on June 19 in order to be part of her husband's birthday celebrations was among the 241 who died on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The flight crashed into a building in Meghaninagar in Gujarat's largest city soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Harpreet Kaur Hora (28), an IT professional working in Bengaluru, was going to London to meet her husband Robbie Hora, who works in an IT firm there, her father-in-law's brother Rajendra Singh Hora told reporters here.

"She had made plans to go to London on June 19. However, she booked a ticket on the ill-fated flight to celebrate Robbie's birthday, which falls on June 16. The couple also had plans to tour Europe. Everything changed in a matter of seconds. It has been devastating for the family," he said.