Indore woman attacks 13-year-old son with sickle for using her mobile phone

Indore, Aug 27 (PTI) A woman allegedly attacked her 13-year-old son with a sickle and injured him after she saw him using her mobile phone at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the woman. But inquiries are underway, and she has not been arrested yet, an official said.

The boy, a Class 8 student, alleged that his mother attacked him with a sickle at their home in the Simrol police station area on Sunday, he said.

The boy was using his mother's mobile phone to check messages from his school when she started hitting him, asking him why he had touched the device. She then picked up a sickle lying nearby and attacked him, the official said.

The boy sustained an injury on his left hand while trying to protect himself, he said, adding that the child underwent a medical examination.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar told PTI, "The boy is currently living with his grandparents due to a family dispute. We are investigating the incident, and the accused woman has not been arrested yet." He said that the woman would be questioned, and further steps would be taken based on the investigation. PTI HWP ADU ARU