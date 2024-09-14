Indore youth health survey shows 34 pc have abnormal blood pressure; CM expresses concern

Indore, Sep 14 (PTI) A health survey of 50,121 persons in the 18-30 age group in Indore in Madhya Pradesh showed 34 per cent of them had abnormal blood pressure, while 90 per cent had improper food intake.

The results of the two-day survey, held under the 'Health of Indore 2024' campaign initiated by local MP Shankar Lalwani, was released on Saturday by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Yadav expressed concern on the findings of the survey and underlined the need for staying healthy through a lifestyle based on Ayurveda and Yoga.

As per the survey, 8.72 per cent had abnormal levels of cholesterol, 3.43 per cent had blood sugar, 1.98 per cent had creatinine, 9.93 per cent had serum glutamic pyruvic transaminase (SGPT) and 5.6 per cent had abnormal protein levels, while 48 per cent had abnormal sleeping patterns.

The data is alarming and there is urgent need to switch to a healthy lifestyle, Lalwani said. PTI HWP LAL BNM