Indore's '3R' artists turn junk into art

Indore, Jun 27 (PTI) People generally discard or sell as scrap items like old footwear and defective parts of vehicles, but some artists in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh are using such objects to create beautiful artworks.

These artists have adopted the "3R" (reduce, reuse and recycle) model of waste management into their art that is catching people's attention.

One such artist is Milind Dhawale, who is by profession a trader of chemicals used in factories, but says he does not use chemicals in his artworks at all.

"I work on the 'zero waste' and '3R' models of waste management in my artwork," he told PTI.

Dhawale's house is decorated with different artefacts made of junk. He says that he tries to give a beautiful look to junk through his artistic vision.

His works made of scrap have been exhibited in Indore as well as in Mumbai and Pune.

Another artist, Anita Pal, specialises in creating art from scrap. Her artworks are displayed in two gardens and other public places in the city.

According to her, she has prepared these artworks from the lids of plastic bottles found in the scrap, the wheels of the garbage cart, old chain and handle of bicycles, bathtub and sink.

Pal has also made a portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' using discarded clothes. The portrait was presented to Prachanda last year by the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when the former was on a two-day visit to the state.

"My philosophy behind creating art from scrap is that nothing in the world is useless," she added. PTI HWP MAS NP