Indore's BRTS corridor to go green with all-electric bus fleet

Indore, Feb 22 (PTI) In a first in the country, the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in Indore city will soon have only electric buses, a senior official said here on Thursday.

All diesel-run buses plying on the 11.45 km-long route will be replaced by electric buses, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh told reporters.

"We are going to make BRTS a first-of-its-kind green transport corridor in the country," she said.

A policy decision in this regard has been taken, Singh said while not disclosing how long this transition would take.

Indore Municipal Corporation has already purchased ten electric buses and about 40 more will be purchased in the coming days, the commissioner added.

Currently, as many as 49 public transport buses ply daily on the BRTS stretch between Niranjanpur intersection and Rajiv Gandhi square, ferrying about 50,000 passengers. PTI HWP MAS KRK