Indore's 'dancing cop' hospitalised day after being taken off field duty

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) A traffic policeman in Indore, popularly known as the 'dancing cop' for his 'moonwalk' steps, was admitted to a private hospital on Friday with chest pain and anxiety a day after being removed from field duty following allegations by a woman, officials said.

"Traffic head constable Ranjit Singh complained of chest pain and anxiety. Tests showed his blood pressure was elevated. He has been admitted to the ICU as a precaution and is under observation, " Dr Vivek Joshi, superintendent of Shalby Hospital, told PTI.

Singh was taken off field duty on Thursday and an inquiry was ordered after a woman accused him of sending inappropriate messages on social media.

In a video posted online, the woman alleged that after a brief introduction on social media, Singh messaged her directly, asked her to come to Indore and even offered to arrange flight tickets.

Singh denied the allegations, claiming the conversation was in jest and was being misrepresented to malign his image. He alleged that the woman's intent was possibly to gain attention on social media.

Singh has 4.85 lakh followers on Instagram and has appeared on several television programmes. He is well known for performing the Michael Jackson-style 'moonwalk' while managing heavy traffic on Indore's busy roads.