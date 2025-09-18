Indore's famous 'moonwalk' cop taken off field duty for 'inappropriate' message to woman

Indore, Sep 18 (PTI) A traffic policeman in Indore, famous on social media for his 'moonwalk' dance step on the busy roads of Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, was on Thursday taken off field duty for allegedly sending an inappropriate message to a woman, a senior official said.

Traffic head constable Ranjit Singh was removed from field duty and attached to the police lines for his alleged misconduct, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

"We have learnt that Singh sent inappropriate messages to a woman on social media. I will be heading an inquiry against him. A report will be submitted to superior authorities for suitable action based on evidence," the Additional DCP said.

In a video post on social media, the woman said Singh directly messaged her after a brief online introduction, invited her to visit Indore and offered to arrange her flight tickets.

The woman said she warned the constable to not contact her again and also admonished him for sending such a message.

Rejecting the charges, Singh released a video accusing the woman of defaming him.

"The conversation was a jovial one but she distorted it to damage my reputation. Her motive appears to be to gain popularity on social media. I will approach my seniors with a complaint and seek action after the probe," Singh said.

Singh, with 4.85 lakh followers on Instagram, appealed to his fans to support him, adding that he had earned respect after years of hard work.

Singh, who has featured in TV shows, is widely known for doing the moonwalk, a dance step immortalised by Michael Jackson, while managing traffic in Indore. PTI HWP LAL BNM