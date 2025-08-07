Indore's innovations in cleanliness will be replicated in Maharashtra: Pankaja Munde

Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde has lauded Indore's waste management model and said she will replicate the innovations made towards cleanliness in the country's cleanest city in her state.

Munde along with a Maharashtra government team was in Indore on Wednesday to understand the waste management model of the country's cleanest city.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and municipal corporation officials took her on a tour of various centres related to the city's waste management system and informed her about them.

"Indore has achieved the top position in the field of cleanliness by taking the public and NGOs along in a very impressive manner during the last 10 years. We would definitely like to replicate some of the innovations of this city in the field of cleanliness in Maharashtra," Munde told reporters.

Indore is doing some innovations in the fields of cleanliness and green energy which will be adopted globally, she said.

Munde also said that after the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, she will send elected representatives to Indore so that they can learn the tricks of waste management from this city.

On former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur describing terrorism as green, Munde said said she would not like to comment on the statement of such a big personality, "but the colour of terrorism is the same as that of darkness".

Terrorism pushes the young generation into darkness and takes away the lives of innocent people, the minister said.

Asked about some controversial statements of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya and Sant Premananda Maharaj about women, Munde said, "I have been in politics for 24 years. I don't answer questions on other people's statements and I don't react to anything I haven't heard...but I do believe that a mother who gives birth (to her child) can never be impure." PTI HWP MAS GK