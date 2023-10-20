Indra Mani Pandey to be Secretary General of BIMSTEC

New Delhi, Oct 20 ( PTI) Senior diplomat Indra Mani Pandey will be the next secretary general of seven-nation grouping BIMSTEC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

It will be for the first time that an Indian will hold the position of the secretary general of BIMSTEC that comprises India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Pandey, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, is currently serving as India's permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

"Indra Mani Pandey will be the next Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation(BIMSTEC)," the MEA said.

"This is the first time that an Indian will hold the position of the secretary general of BIMSTEC," it said in a statement.

The MEA said Pandey will take up the assignment shortly. PTI MPB CK