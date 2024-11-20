Indra Prasad Tripathi new VC of Raja Shankar Shah University in MP

Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) Professor Indra Prasad Tripathi has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Chhindwara-based Raja Shankar Shah Vishwavidyalaya by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, an official said.

Tripathi is currently serving as the professor and Dean of the Science and Environment stream in Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya in Satna district.

The term of Tripathi will be four years or 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official added. PTI MAS NSK