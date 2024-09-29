Indra Sena Reddy Nallu arrives in Aizawl to take additional charge as Mizoram governor

Aizawl, Sep 29 (PTI) Tripura governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu arrived in Aizawl on Sunday to take additional charge as the governor of Mizoram, an official said.

Nallu landed at the state's lone airport at Lengpui near Aizawl.

He was received by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his cabinet colleagues, including Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and Home Minister K Sapdanga, the official said.

Other officials were also at the airport, he said.

Nallu will be sworn in as the governor of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan here at 10 am on Monday, he said.

In a notification issued by President Droupadi Murmu last week, Nallu was appointed to take additional charge as the governor of Mizoram during the absence of the incumbent state governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is on leave due to a health issue.

Kambhampati, who was appointed as the Mizoram governor in 2021, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to a lung infection on September 10.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the governor has been discharged from the hospital and he is now taking rest at his home in Visakhapatnam.

Although his condition is stable now, Kambhampati is not in a position to resume his duty as the governor, the sources said.