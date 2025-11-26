Indrajaal unveils AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) City-based Indrajaal Drone Defence on Wednesday announced the launch of an Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle—a fully mobile, AI-enabled counter-drone system.

Named ‘Indrajaal Ranger’, it is India’s "first anti-drone patrol vehicle", engineered to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, the company said in a statement.

"With drone-based smuggling of drugs, weapons, and explosives rising sharply along India’s western and northern borders, Indrajaal Drone Defence has launched the deployment-ready Indrajaal Ranger. It is the country’s first mobile anti-drone patrol vehicle engineered specifically to counter cross-border aerial threats," it said.

The ADPV has been designed as a purpose-built combat vehicle capable of on-the-move drone detection, real-time patrolling and surveillance, autonomous threat assessment through AI, instant interception and neutralisation, and seamless coverage across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban areas, it added.

"India is facing a new kind of enemy—one that flies. Smugglers no longer cross the border on foot; they cross it through the air in minutes. Indrajaal Ranger is India’s answer to this new battlefield," Indrajaal founder and CEO Kiran Raju said.

Built on an all-terrain 4×4 platform and powered by Indrajaal’s SkyOS™ autonomy engine, the Indrajaal Ranger combines 10 km detection and four km mitigation, along with AI-driven tracking.

It also features multiple counter-UAS options, including cyber takeover, soft-kill measures, and interceptor drones, the statement said.

Designed for border forces and police units, the Indrajaal Ranger aims to provide speed, autonomy, and decisive response in a threat landscape where drones have become the primary tool for smuggling drugs, weapons, and explosives, it added.