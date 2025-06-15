Indrayani river bridge was rusted, probably collapsed due to crowding: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the iron bridge over the Indrayani river was rusted and prima facie it gave way as several people were standing on the structure, killing two individuals.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said 38 people have been rescued so far, and 30 of them hospitalised, while six others sustained serious injuries.

The collector said the exact number of people present on the bridge when it collapsed and swept away is being assessed. "We are also assessing how many people are missing," he added.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area of Maval tehsil frequented by picnickers, officials said. They said the area has been receiving heavy rains over the last few days, sending the river into a spate.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said, "We have received various versions of the incident. As per the preliminary information, the bridge was old and rusted. Many people were standing on the bridge when it collapsed".

He said a plan for constructing a new bridge over the river was sanctioned.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said two individuals died in the incident, while a search operation is being conducted on a war footing to trace some people who were swept away.

Officials said the emergency response units, including the Pune rural police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and others are conducting rescue operations. PTI COR NSK