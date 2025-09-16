Indus Towers says it is partnering with IIT Madras

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) Indus Towers Limited, a leading telecom tower company, on Tuesday said it has partnered with the IIT Madras to pioneer research in Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections.

This industry-academia initiative is to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of GFRP applications, Indus Towers said in a statement.

This initiative is part of Indus Towers' flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Pragati, which focuses on driving sustainable innovation and inclusive growth, the company added. PTI VGN KH