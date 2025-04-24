'Blood, water cannot flow together': Uttarakhand CM hails suspension of Indus Water Treaty

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that by suspending the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together.

Other "historic and tough" measures announced against Pakistan by India will also send a strong message to the neighbouring country, he said in a statement.

India on Wednesday announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmed up the punitive measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday that killed 26 people.

India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water Treaty, Dhami said.

"By putting on hold the Indus Water Treaty, the Centre has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together. This decisive decision will shatter the plans of Pakistan, which shelters and promotes terrorism. Similarly, other decisions including the closure of Attari border check post have also sent a strong message to Pakistan," he said.

The chief minister further said these "bold steps" are not only an assertion of India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism but have also sent a clear message to the enemies that India is ready to give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack.