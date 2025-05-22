Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance till Pak stops cross-border terrorism: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday once again asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism as "water and blood" cannot flow together.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that any bilateral talks with Islamabad will only be on vacation of illegally occupied territories of Kashmir by Pakistan.

"You are well aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral," he said in response to a question on US President Donald Trump showing interest in helping India and Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue.

"I would like to remind you that talks and terror don't go together," Jaiswal said.

"On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago," he said.

Jaiswal added: "I would like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu & Kashmir will only be on the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan." Asked about the Indus Waters Treaty, it will remain in abeyance till Islamabad stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

"It will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. As our prime minister has said, 'Water and blood cannot flow together'," he added.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The measures were announced a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.