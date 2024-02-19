'INDUS-X' summit: India, US looking at advancing defence collaboration

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India and the US will explore ways to bolster their strategic cooperation at a two-day summit beginning Tuesday, which would be specifically focused on advancing bilateral defence innovation and collaboration.

Advertisment

The defence ministry said the 'INDUS-X' summit in Delhi marks a "significant milestone" in the collaborative efforts between the two countries.

"Since its launch in June 2023 during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) has been at the forefront of expanding bilateral ties in defence innovation," the ministry said.

"Now, with the INDUS-X summit, stakeholders from both nations will converge in New Delhi to explore and capitalise on emerging opportunities," it said.

Advertisment

The ministry said the summit aims to be a "pivotal" event driving strategic technology partnerships and defence industrial cooperation between India and the US.

The INDUS-X summit represents a pivotal moment for advancing defence innovation and collaboration, setting the stage for future technological advancements and strategic partnerships, stimulating cross-national science and technology networks, it said.

The two-day catalyst summit will feature a dynamic line-up of activities designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Advertisment

Officials said the agenda of the summit is packed with insightful sessions aimed at charting the "future trajectory" of US-India defence relations.

"Defence innovation stakeholders from across governments, academic and research organisations, investors, defence start-ups, technology incubators, industry associations, and other start-up enablers will come together to develop ambitious initiatives to drive INDUS-X forward," the ministry said in a statement.

The summit is being organised by India's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Department of Defence of the US in cooperation with the US-India Business Council and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Advertisment

The India-US defence and strategic ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

The two countries have inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

The two sides also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and also provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) pact to further boost bilateral defence ties. The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries. PTI MPB KVK KVK