Industrial areas' redevelopment aimed at bringing down pollution: Delhi minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the government is redeveloping industrial areas to not only improve basic infrastructure but also reduce dust pollution.

The minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials of Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) regarding the status of maintenance and redevelopment works across industrial areas, an official statement said.

The meeting focused on a plan for the redevelopment of roads infrastructure in 18 key industrial areas of Delhi.

During the review, the officials apprised the minister about the three-tier categorisation of industrial areas based on the urgency of road development and maintenance — satisfactory, medium, and poor — ensuring a targeted approach towards phased redevelopment.

The discussions covered such areas as Patparganj Industrial Area, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III, Wazirpur, Naraina, Mayapuri Ph-I & II, Mangolpuri, Kirti Nagar, Badli, GT Karnal Road, DLF Moti Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar, and Lawrence Road.

"The redevelopment of Delhi's industrial areas is being designed to not only improve basic infrastructure but also drastically reduce dust pollution through smart and science-backed interventions," Sirsa said.

He directed DSIIDC officials to ensure that all new roads include pre-laid ducts for utilities such as power cables, telecom lines, and water supply to prevent unnecessary excavation in the future.

Officials informed the minister that a coordinated pothole repair drive is already underway across Delhi including major industrial areas as part of the Winter Action Plan.

This drive is being undertaken by MCD, PWD, and DSIIDC to ensure smoother roads and minimal dust generation.

"Multiple agencies are working in close coordination to ensure Delhi's roads remain pothole-free and that brown areas get covered to mitigate dust. This not only supports the city's air quality improvement efforts but also enhances the safety and efficiency of transport for industrial workers and logistics operators," Sirsa said in the statement.

He was also apprised of the ongoing process for hiring a consultant to design a sanitation and maintenance strategy for industrial areas.

He directed officials to strengthen ongoing awareness efforts to prevent biomass and open waste burning across industrial zones.

The minister has instructed DSIIDC and allied agencies to ensure regular mechanised road sweeping, frequent water sprinkling, and installation of smog guns at high-rise buildings and pollution-prone sites to contain dust emissions. PTI SLB VN VN