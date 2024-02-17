Industrial customers vital segment in revenue stream, solve all issues: MSEDCL official

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) MSEDCL director Sanjay Taksande has said industrial units must get uninterrupted power supply since they constitute a vital segment of the state-run power distribution firm's revenue stream.

Speaking at a function in Kalyan here on Friday, he said Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, popularly called Mahavitaran, had adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy for industrial customers and was committed to solving their issues related to new connections and billing complaints.

MSEDCL has opened a 'reception hall' at its Kalyan West office to address concerns of industrial units located in Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur in the district, he added.

Taksande also said the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme was having a transformative effect on operations. PTI COR BNM BNM