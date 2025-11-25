Industrial revolution started in Odisha since BJP came to power: CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asserted that an “industrial revolution” started in the state after the BJP came to power, attracting investments to the tune of Rs 17 lakh crore.

Majhi made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of ‘Samruddha Odisha-2036’ conclave organised by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCIL) here.

“Odisha is rich in natural resources, and we have all the elements required to set up industries. But, we had not been able to progress well in industrial and infrastructure development during the last 80 years,” he said.

Majhi claimed that though the people of Odisha had elected a stable government for a period of 24 years under the BJD, it had failed to bring any revolution in industrialisation.

“They (the BJD govt) were not able to do it, may be due to lack of foresight or political will power. I feel it is a betrayal for the state,” Majhi said.

“After coming to power, an industrial revolution started in the state. The BJP government has organised Utkarsh Odisha, investor road shows in Singapore and several places in India and signed MoUs worth Rs 17 lakh crore,” the CM asserted.

The government has approved more than 260 projects worth Rs 5.60 lakh crore, creating employment opportunities for 3.6 lakh people, Majhi said.

So far, foundation stones have been laid for “84 industries with an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore”, and it would create employment for 1.64 lakh people, the CM said.

"To improve ease of doing business, we have reformed 18 of the 23 categories," Majhi said.