Industrialist Gautam Adani meets Bengal CM at state secretariat

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat here on Monday, official sources said.

While details about the meeting were not known, the two sides reportedly held talks on various investment related issues in a positive and cordial manner, sources said.

Adani arrived at state secretariat 'Nabanna' around 5 pm and the talks lasted for over an hour.

The meeting assumes significance in the run up to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) later this year.

Asked about the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant refused to comment. PTI SUS MNB