Industrialist held for killing employee in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Dec 12 (PTI) An industrialist from Tahliwal area here was on Tuesday arrested for shooting dead his employee, police said.

The incident happened at around 2 am on Monday. The victim has been identified as Bihar native Lakshmi Ram, they said.

Due to excess barley grains in the rice, the industrialist put pressure on the worker to do the work properly and later lost his temper and started beating them, police said.

Suddenly, the accused, who owns a sheller and a soap factory in the district, took out his revolver and shot Ram and he died on the spot, they said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway, they said.