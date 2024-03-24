Industrialist Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala from Hisar

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal and independent MLA from Haryana Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP on Sunday and were named as the party's candidates from Kurukshetra and Hisar Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.

Chautala, 78, is a minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Jindal, who represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, said he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He joined the BJP at its Delhi headquarters in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Jindal, who lost from Kurukshetra in 2014, said the country has progressed under Modi's leadership in the last 10 years and many historic steps such as the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken.

The dream of having a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, he told reporters.

Tawde said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity. He noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

"Like Naveen Jindal has joined (BJP) here (in Delhi), Ranjit Chautala ji, who is a minister in the Haryana government and an Independent MLA, has also joined the BJP. We welcome these two new members in the BJP fold," Tawde told reporters.

Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP in Sirsa in the presence of former MP Ashok Tanwar and other leaders at an event in Sirsa, the party leaders said.

Speaking to PTI after he joined the BJP, Ranjit Chautala said the country is making great progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"We will work hard to ensure that BJP wins all the 10 seats from Haryana," Ranjit Chautala, who is an MLA from Rania segment in Sirsa district, said.

Asked if he will resign from the membership of the state assembly as the BJP has fielded him from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, Chautala said he will take a call on this soon.

Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president, recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP and has been fielded from Sirsa.

Shortly after the BJP announced the names of four more candidates from Haryana, including Jindal and Ranjit Chautala, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini posted in Hindi on X, "I can say with full confidence that we will win 10 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and we will achieve the goal set by the Honourable Prime Minister of making India a developed nation by 2047." The BJP has now announced names of all the 10 candidates from Haryana.

In another post on X, Saini, while welcoming Ranjit Chautala into the party fold, said, "Your joining the BJP will definitely strengthen the party and it will benefit from your political experiences." On Jindal's joining, Saini posted, "Famous industrialist of the country, former MP of Kurukshetra and experienced leader who fought for the right of every Indian to hoist the tricolor @MPNaveenJindal Welcome to the BJP family." Notably, Jindal is the son of former Haryana minister and late industrialist O P Jindal.

In September 2023, Ranjit Chautala, while talking to PTI, had said he was not averse to contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and might take the step if the BJP offered him a ticket.

"Politics is the art of the possible," Ranjit Chautala had then said.

He had said he was the first to offer unconditional support to the BJP after it fell short of a majority.

In 2019, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), founded by Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala, and independents extended support to the BJP after which it formed the government in Haryana. The alliance fell apart earlier this month.

Ajay Chautala is Om Prakash Chautala's son.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the 10 seats in Haryana.

Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the then chief minister M L Khattar and other leaders had visited the Sirsa residence of Ranjit Singh Chautala. PTI KR SUN VSD KSS KSS