Industrialist takes helicopter after being stuck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam

Pune, Feb 5 (PTI) A Pune-based industrialist took a helicopter to return to the city after being stranded for eight hours on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to a massive traffic jam caused by an overturned gas tanker.

Traffic on the expressway was affected for more than 30 hours following the accident on Tuesday evening.

Sudhir Mehta, chairman of Pinnacle Industries, said in a post on X that he took a helicopter to get back to Pune. He also shared aerial shots of the massive congestion on the expressway, and said it highlighted the need for better emergency preparedness.

"For such emergencies, there should be planned exit points at different locations on the expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return," Mehta said in his post on Wednesday.

Helipads cost less than Rs 10 lakh to build and require less than an acre of land. These should be made mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation, he suggested.