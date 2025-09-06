Industrialists not willing to invest in Jharkhand because of law and order situation: Ex-CM

Jamshedpur, Sept 6 (PTI) Industrialists are not willing to invest in Jharkhand because of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, former CM Raghubar Das alleged on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Jamshedpur, Das alleged the mineral-rich state was being governed by criminals and mafias.

"It is not the government, but the mafia and criminals who are running the state. Syndicates of sand, coal and quarry were ruling the roost because of the politicisation of bureaucrats," he alleged.

"The government, which is neck deep in corruption, is not bothered about anything but its commissions from these syndicates," he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that bidding was taking place for transfers and postings of officials in the ranks of deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, block development officer and circle officer.

"Like a menu placed before customers, mentioning the available dishes along with their prices in restaurants. The Jharkhand government has a menu for every transfer and posting along with its rates," he alleged.

"If such a system continues to prevail, the harassment of people is obvious. Loot, rapes and murders have become a daily phenomenon in Ranchi and Dumka," he claimed.

Maintaining that the topmost priority of any government was to maintain the law and order situation, Das claimed that a sense of insecurity was prevailing among the people of the state.

"Whether a common man, businessman, doctor, lawyer or a journalist, no one is secure in the state. Journalists were being implicated in false cases," he alleged.

"If such a law and order situation prevails here, who will come to invest in the state?" he asked.

Das, the former governor of Odisha, said the BJP would not be a mute spectator and continue raising its voice for the people of the state. PTI BS SOM