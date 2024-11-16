Industries left Maharashtra as MVA govt did not support them: CM Shinde

Ratnagiri, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed that industries migrated out of the state as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not support them, but the situation has been reversed now.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Guhagar assembly constituency in this coastal district ahead of the November 20 state elections, Shinde also said that Maharashtra has regained its top position in the country and accounts for 52 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment flow.

"Industries left the state because of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as they did not get support (from the government) and we are being blamed for that. You (the MVA) show what you did in two-and-half years. I am ready to give an account of industries brought to the state and ones that are operational. Let people know the truth," he said.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government brought in investments of Rs 5 lakh crore, Shinde claimed.

The Opposition has been alleging that some big-ticket investment projects were diverted to Gujarat from Maharashtra during the present regime.

On the controversial Barsu refinery project in the district, Shinde said it was the MVA government which gave the nod to it, but assured that it would not be implemented by using force or without the people's consent.

Uddhav Thackeray, his predecessor and former party head, gave up the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray for the chief minister's post, Shinde alleged.

"Eknath Shinde saved the Shiv Sena and its bow-and-arrow symbol. You sat next to those who abused Balasaheb," he added.

Shinde brought down the Thackeray government in June 2022 when he rebelled and split the Sena.

His government is one that gives and not a government that takes away, he said, adding that the manifesto of the ruling coalition was only a "trailer".

He was ready to go to jail for the schemes launched by him, Shinde said, in response to the Opposition's vow to conduct inquiry into his government's welfare programs The Mahayuti government will waive farm loans, recruit 25,000 women in the police department to fight crime against women and "those involved in crime against women will be hanged," the chief minister said.

As many as 25 lakh jobs will be created in the next five years, he assured. PTI PR KRK