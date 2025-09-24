Industries Minister unveils logo of Kerala Women Entrepreneurs Conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the Kerala Women Entrepreneurs Conclave 2025 to be organised by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce in Thrissur on October 13.

The conclave, organised under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) project supported by the World Bank, will focus on strengthening the participation of women in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, an official statement said here.

The minister noted that women constitute 31 per cent of entrepreneurs registered in the state under the 'Year of Enterprise' initiative.

"The conclave will provide opportunities both for aspiring entrepreneurs to enter the sector and for existing enterprises to expand," he said.

More than 1,000 women entrepreneurs are expected to attend the upcoming event.

The programme will include seminars on technology adoption, e-commerce, digitalisation, and the application of artificial intelligence, it said.

An exhibition and a proposed single-window system linking entrepreneurs with banks, research institutions, and e-commerce platforms are also part of the event.

Industries Department Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Haneesh said the conclave would mark a step towards a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Women, he said, were increasingly leading innovation in several sectors, and the government sought to equip them with the resources and networks needed to scale up.

Industries and Commerce Director P Vishnu Raj said the conclave would enable participants to showcase products, exchange ideas, and access institutional support, the statement added. PTI LGK KH