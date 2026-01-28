Industry, agriculture will thrive together in Bengal: Mamata

Singur, Jan 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said both agriculture and industry would thrive together in the state, with neither of the two encroaching into each other's domains.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hooghly district's Singur, ten days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally here, Banerjee reiterated her stand on the agriculture-industry dichotomy in the state.

The chief minister also announced development projects in the vicinity of the abandoned Tata Motors small car factory site and claimed that these initiatives will generate employment for thousands of local youths.

“We have built an agro-industrial park over eight acres of land in Singur. We have commissioned a private industrial park where Amazon and Flipkart will set up warehouses and generate employment for thousands of people in Singur,” Banerjee said.

“Both agriculture and industry will thrive in Singur. I do not believe in 'jumlas' (rhetoric), we deliver on our promises,” she added, indirectly referring to the BJP’s stand on industrialisation in the state.

Banerjee maintained that Singur land losers for the small car project continue to receive monthly compensation from the state government while also having access to benefits like state schemes 'Khadya Sathi', 'Swastha Sathi' and other welfare programmes, involving health, education, food guarantee and social welfare.

“Singur is my favourite place, I have spent many days here between 2006 and 2008,” the chief minister said, adding, “I fasted for 26 days at a stretch against forceful land acquisition here.” PTI SMY BDC