Industry lauds ISRO for 100th mission from Sriharikota

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India’s space industry on Wednesday lauded the ISRO for the launch of its 100th mission from the spaceport at Sriharikota, terming it as a defining moment and expressed resolve to clock the next 100 launches in five years.

ISRO’s GSLV-Mk2 rocket placed in orbit NVS-02 satellite for India’s home-built global positioning system – Navigation with Indian Constellation (NaVIC) – early Wednesday, making it the 100th mission to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

"This carries the decades-long legacy of India's space exploration and also signifies our resolve ahead. Along with private launches, I look forward to witnessing the next 100 in five years," said Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka.

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited CMD Subba Rao Pavuluri said the 100th launch was not just a celebration of the ISRO's technological prowess but also a reflection of India's growing capabilities in the global space arena.

"Over the years, we have had the privilege of contributing to several of ISRO's missions, providing cutting-edge avionics, systems and solutions that have played a pivotal role in the success of these endeavours," he said.

Aerospace, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, said the ISRO’s 100th mission launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre marked a defining moment in India’s space journey.

"For over four decades, Aerospace has been a committed partner in India’s ascent as a global space power, contributing precision-engineered components, including liquid engines, Vikas engine, and high-performance thrust chambers," a statement from Godrej said.

"The capabilities and infrastructure that ISRO has built over decades are the reason Skyroot Aerospace is able to do what we do," said Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of space sector start-up Skyroot Aerospace.

"Hats off to your contribution to India! We look forward to playing our part in the next 100 launches, which will likely happen in one-tenth of the time as both the government and private space programs gain momentum," Chandana said.

Starting off with the SLV in 1979, the ISRO crossed the 100-mission mark after 46 years. PTI SKU AS AS