Inebriated man tries to attack police in Assam, killed in firing

Sivasagar (Assam), Jan 7 (PTI) A drunk man was killed in police firing when he tried to attack the security personnel, who had gone to settle a family dispute in Sivasagar district of Assam, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bar Diroi village under the jurisdiction of Demow Police Station on Tuesday night.

"One person identified as Ranjit Pandav (42) was creating a nuisance in an inebriated state in the area. A local couple -- Martin Pandav and his wife -- went to pacify him. However, they were attacked with a machete," he added.

The villagers then informed the police, and the personnel reached there immediately.

"Seeing the police, the person chased them and tried to attack the personnel with the machete. In self-defence, police had to fire one round at the person," the official said.

All three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, which referred them to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The doctors declared the attacker dead due to bullet wounds, while the couple is still critical and undergoing treatment, the officer said.

It is alleged that the deceased used to torture his wife and five children, who were at a relative's house at the time of the incident.