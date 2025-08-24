Ineligible beneficiaries must withdraw from Ladki Bahin scheme voluntarily: Bhujbal

Jalgaon, Aug 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said ineligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana should voluntarily withdraw their names, and action should be taken against men who enrolled in the scheme meant only for women.

Speaking to reporters here, Bhujbal said the scrutiny of beneficiaries is still underway for the scheme, where women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, are entitled to a monthly amount of Rs 1,500.

Earlier in May, the state government, during the scrutiny process, had found that more than 2,200 beneficiaries of the scheme were government employees.

"As per rules, those owning four-wheelers or drawing government salaries were not eligible. Some names got included as officials were busy with elections. After the polls, I suggested that such women withdraw their names and that no punitive action be taken against them. But if men have applied, they must face punishment," he said.

The NCP leader also slammed activist Manoj Jarange's latest call for agitation over the Maratha quota and warned that any attempt to secure reservation from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community's share would be opposed.

"OBCs constitute 54 per cent of Maharashtra's population, and there are 374 communities. The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that Marathas cannot be treated as OBCs. The government cannot go beyond this. If anyone seeks quota out of the OBC share, the community is vigilant," he said.

Responding to Raj Thackeray's remarks on irregularities in voter lists, Bhujbal said objections can be raised before the polls, and every party is engaged in that process.

It is the Opposition's role to attack those in power, but complaints must be lodged before elections, not after, he said about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the ruling Mahayuti.

Uddhav Thackeray has on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led Mahayuti can not win in Maharashtra if elections are conducted with honesty.

Bhujbal further said that the decision about the guardian ministership of Nashik district rests with the chief minister and will be discussed within the Mahayuti alliance.

"A guardian minister is appointed based on the number of MLAs and ministers of the alliance partners. In Nashik, the NCP has seven MLAs. I will convey this to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who will discuss with the chief minister," he said. PTI MR ARU