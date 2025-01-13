Ineligible Ladki Bahin scheme beneficiaries should withdraw or be fined: Bhujbal

Nashik, Jan 13 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday demanded that women claiming benefits of Ladki Bahin Yojana by flouting eligible norms withdraw their names, and if not, the government should impose fines.

Advertisment

Eligible women from financially disadvantaged sections receive monthly cash aid of Rs 1,500 under the Maharashtra government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"I feel that those women who do not follow the rules of the scheme or fulfil the eligibility criteria should withdraw their names on their own. If they fail to do so, the government should impose fines on them," Bhujbal told reporters in his assembly constituency Yeola in Nashik district.

He further said the government should not ask ineligible women to pay back the financial assistance received over months.

Advertisment

Bhujbal is in a sulk after the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar didn't induct him into the state cabinet.

Maharashtra has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the “Ladki Bahin Yojana,” costing the state exchequer approximately Rs 3,700 crore per month.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare last month dismissed reports about the Mahayuti government’s purported plan to re-scrutinise applications of beneficiary women under the monthly cash transfer scheme for women. PTI COR NSK