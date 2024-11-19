Infant among four killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) Four persons, including a four-month-old girl, were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Four others were injured in the incident that occurred at Baniyadol village under Churhat police station limits around 1 pm, an official said.

"A speeding truck hit an auto-rickshaw, in which three persons died on the spot while a four-month-old girl died in a hospital," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neelesh Sharma said.

The deceased were identified as Premwati Tiwari (55), her daughter Sita Mishra (32), her nephew Bhole Tiwari (22) and infant Mandvi Singh, the police said.

Of the four injured persons, one was seriously wounded and was referred to a medical college-cum-hospital in Rewa. Three others are undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Sidhi, he said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, Sharma said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI COR ADU NP