Infant among three killed, two injured in dumper-car collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Three people, including an infant, were killed and two were injured on Thursday after a speeding dumper rammed into a car in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred around noon on National Highway-758 (Bhilwara-Kota) under the Begod area. The victims were travelling in an Eco car from Mandalgarh towards Bhilwara when a dumper coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle while overtaking a bus, they said.

Narayan (40), a resident of Karohi, and his eight-month-old son, Nakul, died on the spot, the police said.

Three injured persons were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where the car driver, Bhanu Pratap, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Begod SHO Jai Sultan Kaviya said.

The injured were later referred to M B Hospital in Udaipur, where their condition was stated to be critical, the SHO said.

Kaviya said the dumper driver fled the scene after the accident. The vehicle has been seized, and a search is underway to trace the driver.