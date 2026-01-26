Infant boy found in a bush in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) An unidentified newborn baby was found on Monday in a bush in Amethi district's Kaima village, officials said.

According to police, they received information from villagers that a newborn baby boy was lying in a bush near Mohammad Tariq's farm in Bhale Sultan Shaheed Memorial police station area.

SHO Tanuj Pal said police officers arrived at the spot, and the newborn was taken to the Kaima community health centre for care and treatment.

A team has been deployed to investigate in the surrounding villages. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK