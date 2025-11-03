Infant dies after being hit by SUV in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 14-month-old boy was killed after allegedly being hit by a sports utility vehicle in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Sunday near Balaji Nursery in Raja Vihar. The accused, Samar Choudhary (20), a Rohini resident, has been apprehended, a police officer said.

According to the officer, "A 30-year-old woman was standing on the roadside with her infant son when the SUV, while trying to give way to a truck, allegedly veered to the side and hit the boy." The child sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lane where the accident occurred is narrow and congested by several car washing and servicing units located along the stretch, the officer added.

The victim's mother is a homemaker, while his father works at an electrical factory in Bawana. The couple has three other children, one of whom is differently abled, police said.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) at the Samaypur Badli police station, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ NSD NSD