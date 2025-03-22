Infant dies at state-run child welfare centre in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) A five-month-old inmate at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) here died at a state-run hospital reportedly due to ill health on Saturday, sources said.

Police said the boy developed some uneasiness and was shifted to the hospital where he breathed his last.

Though there were also reports that the death was due to milk aspiration and the infant was suffering from some breathing issues when it was admitted to the hospital, police didn't confirm this.

"As of now, there is nothing suspicious in the incident. The child was said to be not well. We can confirm the exact cause of the death only after a post mortem which is yet to be done," a police officer said.

The state-run Council witnessed the death of another child, a two-month-old, last month. PTI LGK KH