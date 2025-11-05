Infant found murdered in Kerala's Ernakulam district

Kochi, Nov 5 (PTI) A six-month-old baby girl was found murdered with her throat slit at her home in Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Delna Mariya Sarah, daughter of the local residents Antony and Rooth.

Police said the baby's grandmother is suspected to have some involvement in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing in this regard.

The incident happened in the morning when the woman put her baby to sleep on the grandmother's bed and went to the kitchen. Later, when she returned, she saw the baby lying in a pool of blood with a neck injury. Though the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries, they said.

"An investigation is on to find out what had really happened in the house. As per the preliminary assessment, the grandmother was suspected to have some involvement in the incident. We cannot say anything more right now," a police officer added. PTI LGK KH