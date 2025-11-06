Infant found murdered in Kerala's Ernakulam district; police to arrest grandmother

Kochi, Nov 5 (PTI) A day after a six-month-old baby was found murdered at her home near Angamaly here, the police on Thursday said that it will arrest the maternal grandmother who had allegedly slit the infant's throat.

An officer of Angamaly police station said that the baby's body has been sent for postmortem and the maternal grandmother is currently in hospital.

The woman has been booked for the offence of murder and steps will be taken during the day to formally record her arrest, the officer said.

The deceased baby -- Delna Mariya Sarah -- was the daughter of Antony and Rooth.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when the mother put her baby to sleep on the grandmother's bed and went to the kitchen. Later, when she returned, she saw the baby lying in a pool of blood with a neck injury.

Though the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries.