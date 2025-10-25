Infant girl's body found floating in river in Maharashtra's Beed city

Beed, Oct 25 (PTI) The body of a baby girl was found floating in the Bindusara river in Beed city of central Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

According to assistant inspector at the Beed City police station, Baba Rathod, some local residents noticed an unidentified object drifting in the river at around 11 am near the Khassbag-Mominpura link road.

On closer inspection, they were horrified to discover the body of a baby girl and immediately alerted the Beed City police, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the river and sent it to the Beed Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, according to Rathod.

Preliminary findings suggest the body of the infant, said to be three to four months old, may have been in the river for two to three days. The cause of death has not yet been determined and police were investigating whether the child was abandoned or if foul play was involved, he said.

"After conducting spot 'panchnama' (on site examination), the body was sent for post-mortem. DNA sample has been preserved," said Rathod. PTI COR RSY