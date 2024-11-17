Infant kidnapped from Delhi Hospital rescued from rail station in UP; 2 nabbed

New Delhi: A one-and-half-month-old infant, kidnapped from the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur railway station while two suspects in the case were apprehended, police said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Akanksha Yadav said, "The complainant woman was at the Safdarjung Hospital on November 15 for kidney treatment of her husband when a woman engaged her in conversation, gained her trust and eventually took the child in her arms." The woman then fled with a man in an auto-rickshaw, the officer said.

Police said an FIR was filed immediately at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station and the investigation was taken up under the supervision of ACP Ranbir Singh.

"Teams were formed and sent to monitor all major bus stands and railway stations in Delhi-NCR," Additional DCP Yadav said.

After analysing CCTV footage from Safdarjung Hospital, the woman was identified and tracked to the Anand Vihar Railway Station where the two suspects boarded the Bareilly-bound Sadbhavana Express, she said.

"Although the suspects were in disguise, they were apprehended and the baby was rescued. The two accused were identified as Mahi Singh (24) and Rohit Kumar (32) both from Uttar Pradesh," the police officer said, adding the infant was reunited with the family. PTI BM NSD NSD