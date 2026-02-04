Infant killed, 12 injured as double-decker bus overturns in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) An infant was killed and at least 12 were injured after a double-decker bus travelling from Delhi to Gorakhpur overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near milestone 55.44 under the Nasirpur police station limits when the bus, with around 45 passengers, allegedly went out of control after the driver dozed off.

Police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Station House Officer Nasirpur Gyanendra Singh Solanki said 10 to 12 passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident.

"All the injured were taken by ambulance to the Community Health Centre in Shikohabad, where they were treated," Solanki said.

He said the infant, identified as Shubh, the three-month-old son of passenger Krishna Yadav, died in the accident.

The family declined to get a post-mortem conducted and took the body with them, the officer added. PTI COR KIS APL APL